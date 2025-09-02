Irfan Pathan blames MS Dhoni again for India snub, says 'I had no habits of setting Hookah for Someone'

Football Nottingham Forest Signs Oleksandr Zinchenko And Strengthens Squad With New Additions Nottingham Forest has signed Oleksandr Zinchenko on loan from Arsenal, alongside permanent signings Dilane Bakwa and Cuiabano, bolstering their squad ahead of the new season. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 2, 2025, 13:06 [IST]

Nottingham Forest made significant moves on the transfer deadline day, bringing in three new players. Among them is Oleksandr Zinchenko, who joins on a season-long loan from Arsenal. Zinchenko brings with him a wealth of experience, having played 145 matches in the Premier League and 41 in the Champions League. His career includes four Premier League titles and an FA Cup victory with Manchester City.

Zinchenko's journey in England began in 2016 when he was loaned to PSV before establishing himself at Manchester City over five years. In 2022, he transferred to Arsenal, where he made 91 appearances across all competitions. Nottingham Forest fans are eager to see what Zinchenko will bring to their team this season.

In addition to Zinchenko, Nottingham Forest secured permanent deals for Dilane Bakwa and Cuiabano. Bakwa joins from Strasbourg on a five-year contract, while Cuiabano arrives from Botafogo with a four-year deal. These signings reflect the club's ambition as they prepare for the upcoming season.

The summer transfer window has been particularly active for Nottingham Forest. The club has brought in a total of 12 new players as they gear up for the 2025-26 season. This season is especially significant as it marks their return to European football at the City Ground after a 30-year absence.

Nuno Espirito Santo's team is looking forward to competing at a higher level with these fresh additions. The new signings are expected to strengthen the squad and help them achieve their goals both domestically and in Europe.