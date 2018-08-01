Now, managers to be shown cards for bad behviour!

Bengaluru, August 1: Temperamental managers like Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp will have to think twice before throwing tantrums from dugout next time as the English Football Association (FA) has decided to introduce yellow and red cards for misconduct in the technical area during competitive fixtures from the new season.
Accoring to an FA release, cards will be issued in the FA Cup, English Football League, EFL Cup, EFL Trophy and National League. However, managers and coaches in the Premier League will not be issued cards, but given verbal warnings instead.
The decision comes after a review of the technical area code of conduct by the stakeholders of the English game.
"Stage one warnings" will be issued to occupants of the technical area for inappropriate language and gestures towards match officials, the FA statement added.
Other forms of "irresponsible behaviour" that could result in a yellow card or warning include kicking or throwing water bottles, coats or other objects in a show of dissent as well as sarcastic clapping.
Managers in the #EFL can get a yellow card for kicking a water bottle next season...— BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) July 31, 2018
Maybe it's a good job Simon Grayson is out of work at the moment... 😆 pic.twitter.com/YAVgDEsh8S
An automatic one game suspension will be triggered when an individual reaches four warnings.
Eight warnings carry a two-game ban and 12 warnings will result in a three-game ban.
The FA will hand misconduct charges to individuals accumulating 16 warnings, with a regulatory commission determining subsequent sanctions.
“Sarcastic clapping” by a manager is now going to be treated with a yellow card. https://t.co/CTBz3oored— Adam Benforado (@Benforado) July 31, 2018
What the FA calls "stage one warnings" will be issued for inappropriate language or gestures "which are an obvious show of dissent or an attempt to influence the decisions of the match officials". These include kicking or throwing water bottles or clothing, sarcastic clapping or waving imaginary cards.
Unlike cards for players, the warnings will not, in most cases, be wiped out after a fixed number of games.
Shaun Harvey, the chief executive of the English Football League which runs the three divisions below the Premier League, said that rules for behaviour in the dugout or technical area are not new, but the idea is to make the disciplinary procedure clearer to fans.
Referees have long been able to banish badly-behaved managers, but now a red card will make clear what is happening.
"We thought it should add to the clarity and hopefully better behaviour in the technical areas," said Harvey.
Harvey said that the referee can, if necessary, caution a team's entire coaching staff.
"This is not about creating a drama. It is about making sure behaviour doesn't decline further," Harvey added.
(With Agency inputs).