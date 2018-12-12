Football

Now Messi has new wings to fly!

By
Lionel Messi
According to media reports, Lionel Messi has been leased a luxury jet.

Bengaluru, December 12: Lionel Messi, who is world's one of the best footballers spends much of the time travelling between South America and Europe.

And now to make the journey easy, the Argentinian star has got his own new wings to fly!

According to media reports in Spain and England, the Argentinian, who plies his trade with Spanish giants Barcelona has recently been leased out a $15m luxury jet which comes with stunning features like 16 executive seats, two bathrooms (one with a shower) and two kitchens.

The original 2004 Gulfstream V has been modified by Messi and the new features include the painted number 10 onto the tail and name of each member of his family (Leo, Antonella, Thiago, Ciro and Mateo) on the steps of the boarding stairs.

Another novel feature is that the chairs can also be folded up and turned into eight beds.

Argentinian website Doble Amarilla says the jet arrived at Buenos Aires and a hangar will be built in the town of San Fernando to accommodate the 31-year-old's new luxury means of transport.

The grapevine is that jet has made by a company in Argentina and designed especially for Messi as well as his family to travel with comfort.

On the field, Messi continues his jet-set performances as he has already scored 17 goals this season. Barcelona are well placed to retain the La Liga title while they are also eyeing Europe's biggest trophy this season. -- the UEFA Champions League.

The Catalans topped Group B to reach the round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League and in the process also equalled Bayern Munich's record of 29 successive home games without defeat following their draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

The 1-1 stalemate at Camp Nou also extended Barcelona's undefeated streak on home soil in Europe - a run dating back to September 2013 with 26 wins and three draws.

Bundesliga giants Bayern set the record in a sequence that spanned 1998 to 2002 at their former stadium, Olympiastadion.

Barcelona return to La Liga action on Sunday (Decemebr 16), travelling to Levante. They are leading the table with 31 points from 15 games, a dream run that included the 5-1 rout of archrivals Real Madrid in the El Clasico in October.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 12:24 [IST]
