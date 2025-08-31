Why are Asia Cup 2025 Matches Pushed back in UAE? What is the new Start Time?

WWE Clash in Paris: Full List of Matches, Timing, Key Encounters, Live Streaming - All You Need to Know

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Will Eberechi Eze make his debut Today? Is Bukayo Saka fit for the Match?

Football Nuno Espirito Santo Confident And Relaxed As Nottingham Forest Prepares For West Ham Clash Nuno Espirito Santo remains calm about his future at Nottingham Forest as the team prepares to face West Ham. With an unbeaten start to the season, optimism surrounds the club. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 12:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Nuno Espirito Santo remains calm amid ongoing speculation about his future at Nottingham Forest. His team is set to face West Ham on Sunday, aiming to continue their unbeaten start to the season. Forest began with a 3-1 victory over Brentford and followed it up with a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace. The club's recent Europa League draw and new signings have boosted their optimism.

Despite uncertainty surrounding Nuno's position due to leadership issues, he is confident in his shared vision with Evangelos Marinakis for the club. "I think me and the president [Marinakis] want the same thing; we want the best for Forest, that's for sure," Nuno stated. Meanwhile, Callum Hudson-Odoi has committed to Forest by signing a new three-year contract.

West Ham has had a challenging start, losing all three of their opening matches this season. They suffered defeats against Sunderland and Chelsea in the league and were knocked out of the EFL Cup by Wolves. Manager Graham Potter acknowledges the team's struggles but remains hopeful for improvement. "We're all hurting... But at the same time, there are a lot connections and commitment in the team," Potter said.

The Hammers have been active in the transfer market, acquiring Mateus Fernandes and Soungoutou Magassa. However, Lucas Paqueta may miss Sunday's match due to ongoing transfer speculation. West Ham aims to avoid a third consecutive defeat, a situation they've faced multiple times in past seasons.

Dan Ndoye has quickly made an impact at Nottingham Forest since joining from Bologna. He contributed a goal and an assist in his first two Premier League appearances. Ndoye's performance follows a successful season in Serie A, where he scored eight goals and provided four assists for Bologna.

For West Ham, Mateus Fernandes could play a crucial role if Paqueta is unavailable. Fernandes joined from Southampton after scoring three goals and assisting six times last season. His presence might be vital for West Ham as they seek their first win of the campaign.

Match Prediction: Nottingham Forest Win

Nottingham Forest aims to secure consecutive home wins at the start of a season for the first time since 2017-18 in the Championship. In top-flight football, they haven't achieved this since 1984-85. The Tricky Trees have won their last three Premier League encounters against West Ham.

Chris Wood has been prolific against West Ham, scoring eight goals against them in his Premier League career. He also netted twice against Brentford on opening day. Since Graham Potter took charge of West Ham in January, they have struggled, earning only 20 points.

West Ham has failed to score in their last four Premier League visits to City Ground, with Michael Hughes being their last scorer there back in September 1996.

Team Win Probability (%) Nottingham Forest 55.0% Draw 23.8% West Ham 21.1%

As Nottingham Forest prepares for Sunday's match against West Ham, they are optimistic about continuing their strong start to the season despite uncertainties surrounding Nuno Espirito Santo's future as head coach.