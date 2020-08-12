Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Nuno hoping to strengthen Wolves squad after Europa League exit

By Dejan Kalinic

Duisburg (Germany), August 12: Nuno Espirito Santo is hoping to make signings this close season after Wolves fell in the Europa League.

The Premier League side suffered a 1-0 loss to Sevilla in the quarter-finals on Tuesday (August 11) after Lucas Ocampos' 88th-minute winner.

Raul Jimenez had an early penalty saved for Wolves, who finished seventh in the Premier League this season.

Wolves head coach Nuno wants to strengthen his squad ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

"Now it's my work to look at it. It's time to reflect and analyse. If you look at the team that started the game, it's the same, the same like the first season," he told a news conference.

"We made mistakes that we cannot repeat. We need players that can make us stronger. No doubt about it."

Nuno added: "It's not about requests. We don't operate like that. We operate on common sense, we operate on dialogue, and that's what we're going to do now.

"First of all, let's prepare the break. Then let's look at our future and what we need. The club has been amazing. The first season in the Championship was very hard, the second season we were all together.

"It's not about requests, it's about making good decisions that can help us and make us stronger in avoiding mistakes."

Wolves have finished seventh in back-to-back Premier League seasons since returning to the top flight in 2018-19.

More WOLVES News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 2,268,675 | World - 20,245,425
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 7:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 12, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue