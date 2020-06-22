Liverpool could move for Portuguese left-back Nuno Mendes- Should Klopp get him on board?

Kolkata, June 22: The present Liverpool team looks one of the best in the Premier League history and manager Jurgen Klopp and Sporting Director Michael Edwards are working hard to ensure that they keep the same momentum next season as well.
Though the Reds have a fairly-balanced squad, left-back is one position they would like to reinforce during the summer transfer window.
It is presumed that due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Premier League leaders are reportedly cautious in spending.
They have already let go Timo Werner to Chelsea and are now continue to work on a tight budget.
Chelsea sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig
Therefore, they are now looking for potential talents who would be available for a generous amount. And as per latest reports, they have been linked with a move for Sporting Lisbon's 18-year-old left-back Nuno Mendes.
The 18-year-old has worked his way up to Sporting's senior ranks only this season. He made his senior debut for the Liga NOS giants when he came on as a substitute during the 1-0 win over Pacos Ferreira this year.
Nuno however, is still not a regular presence in the senior side, but many have labelled him as the best U-19 talent in the Portuguese league.
Liverpool scouts reportedly have been impressed with his form and see him as future prospect.
Several teams including Manchester United too reportedly are interested in Mendes, but Liverpool seems to have the edge.
However, Mendes’ €45m release clause means that he will not come cheap even though he has only made one first-team appearance for Sporting thus far.
But due to the financial constraints due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a chance they may agree for a lesser fee.
The lack of experience could be a big concern but given Klopp’s excellent track record in developing youth, it makes sense for the Reds to consider a move to bring him to England.