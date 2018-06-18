Football
Official: Joe Allen signs new four-year Stoke contract

Posted By:
Wales midfielder Joe Allen extends Stoke City stay
Wales midfielder Joe Allen extends Stoke City stay

Stoke-on-Trent, June 18: Joe Allen has committed his future to Stoke City by signing a new four-year contract with the Championship side.

Wales midfielder Allen joined Stoke from Liverpool in July 2016 and has scored 10 goals in 77 appearances for the Potters.

Allen was part of the side that were relegated from the Premier League last season, but the 28-year-old has opted to stay and play a role in the club's bid for an immediate return to the top flight.

Speaking to Stoke's official website, Allen said: "I spoke to Tony Scholes once the season had ended and he made it very clear that the club weren't interested in selling me and that they wanted me to stay on.

"That stance from the club, coupled with how settled I am here, how happy I am and how much I've enjoyed it, made it pretty straightforward for me.

"As players we have to shoulder responsibility for what happened last season.

"Sometimes in football when things go wrong, players try to wash their hands of it but I'm hoping a few more of the lads will have the same target of trying to set the record straight and helping the club bounce straight back."

Allen came through the ranks at Swansea City before moving to Liverpool in August 2012, and he spent four years with the Reds before making the switch to Stoke.

His new deal represents a fresh boost for new boss Gary Rowett, who has already had his squad bolstered by the arrivals of Oghenekaro Etebo and Benik Afobe.

Source: OPTA

    Story first published: Monday, June 18, 2018, 18:00 [IST]
