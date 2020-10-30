Better than Ferguson! A look at Solskjaer's Man Utd record ahead of 100th game in charge

London, October 30: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will take charge of his 100th game as Manchester United boss when his side host Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.
The Norwegian initially revitalised United after succeeding Jose Mourinho on a caretaker basis in December 2018 and was handed the job permanently three months later.
Solskjaer's time at Old Trafford has not exactly been plain sailing, though, with the former striker coming in for frequent criticism during his near two years at the helm.
But has the 47-year-old been unfairly targeted? With the use of Opta statistics, we compare his record with other members of United's centenary club.
OGS RANKS FAVOURABLY
Across Solskjaer's previous 99 games in charge, United have won 55, drawn 21 and lost 23.
That gives the former Molde and Cardiff City boss a win percentage of 56, behind only Ernest Mangnall (64 per cent) - in charge between 1903 and 1912 - and Jose Mourinho (62 per cent).
Louis van Gaal also ranks highly on the list, winning 52 of his first 100 matches, putting him level with the iconic Matt Busby and one win better off than next best Ron Atkinson.
For further context, Alex Ferguson won 48, drew 31 and lost 21 of his opening century of games, albeit having taken over a club in entirely different circumstances to the one he left behind in 2013.
COMPETITION BREAKDOWN
Of those previous 55 victories under Solskjaer, 32 have come in the Premier League from 64 matches, giving the Norwegian a 50 per cent win rate in the competition.
That is identical to his record in the Champions League following Wednesday's 5-0 victory over RB Leipzig, making it three victories from six matches.
At the other end of the scale, United have won five of their seven EFL Cup games with Solskjaer in the dugout (71 per cent) and seven out of 10 in the FA Cup (70 per cent).
In the Europa League, meanwhile, Solskjaer has won 67 per cent of his 12 matches.