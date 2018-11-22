Oliver Kahn tipped as favourite to replace Uli Hoeness as Bayern president

Berlin, Nov 22: Former Germany and Bayern Munich legend Oliver Kahn could make a comeback to football but this time in the management. According to recent reports, the German shot-stopper is set to replace Uli Hoeness as Bayern president in the coming months.
Hoeness has been in the hot seat since 2016 but with re-election set to take place on November 30th, 2019, the 66-year-old is reportedly set to stand down and Kahn is the candidate he wants to vouch for.
According to SPORTBILD, Oliver Kahn is favorite to become the new #FCBayern boss. pic.twitter.com/7OA7NjLlMc— Home Bayern (@HomeBayern___) November 21, 2018
Kahn has a close relationship with Hoeness and is one of the most popular Bayern figures where he spent 14 years of his playing career, winning record eight Bundesliga titles and a Champions League trophy, and playing 632 games.
Uli Hoeneß' term as Bayern president ends next year. Hoeneß will decide by the end of 2019 whether or not to run for a new 3-year term. Oliver Kahn is favourite to take over a leadership role at the club in the future pic.twitter.com/fX3ADvNldQ— Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 21, 2018
However, till now neither Kahn nor the club has commented regarding the speculation but another former Bayern legend, Lothar Matthäus has vouched for his former teammate, suggesting the club should take it one step further to make a new management team with Kahn leading from the front.
As reported by Onefootball, Matthaus said: “It’s like how it is on the pitch. Thus far, they’ve neglected to cultivate strong successors — with all due respect for the lifelong work of Uli Hoeneß.
“Also for Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who gave the club first-class and successful leadership in Uli’s absence.
“Both of them know, however, where certain things no longer function like they did ten years ago.
“A change of leadership is coming ever closer. Just like when they themselves took over from their predecessors.
“Uli (should) become honorary president like Franz Beckenbauer, but should also stay out of the day-to-day business as much as possible.
“Kalle (Rummenigge should) succeed him as the new president and head of the advisory board.
“Oliver Kahn should take over the office of chairman of the board from Rummenigge. He’s a face of FC Bayern, he has Bayern-DNA in him.
“Oliver is an outstanding expert in soccer. He was always ambitious, always educated himself further, including in economic matters.
“I trust him to lead FC Bayern into the future.”