Olympiacos 1-0 Red Star Belgrade: El-Arabi's late penalty secures Europa League spot

London, December 12: Youssef El-Arabi scored a dramatic late penalty to give Olympiacos a 1-0 win over Red Star Belgrade that secured third place in Champions League Group B and a spot in the Europa League.
The spot-kick was emphatically converted three minutes from full-time by the Morocco forward after Brazilian defender Jander handled a cross inside the penalty area.
Red Star, who just needed to avoid defeat to finish third, had been awarded a penalty of their own in the first half but Portuguese forward Tomane blasted it against the crossbar.
The result ensured Olympiacos finished on four points - a point ahead of bottom side Red Star.