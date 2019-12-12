Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Olympiacos 1-0 Red Star Belgrade: El-Arabi's late penalty secures Europa League spot

By Timothy Abraham
Vulic starred for Olympiacos
Vulic starred for Olympiacos

London, December 12: Youssef El-Arabi scored a dramatic late penalty to give Olympiacos a 1-0 win over Red Star Belgrade that secured third place in Champions League Group B and a spot in the Europa League.

The spot-kick was emphatically converted three minutes from full-time by the Morocco forward after Brazilian defender Jander handled a cross inside the penalty area.

Red Star, who just needed to avoid defeat to finish third, had been awarded a penalty of their own in the first half but Portuguese forward Tomane blasted it against the crossbar.

The result ensured Olympiacos finished on four points - a point ahead of bottom side Red Star.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: OLY 1 - 0 CRV
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, December 12, 2019, 3:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 12, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue