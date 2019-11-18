Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Oman vs India 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Preview, Where to watch, head-to-head, live streaming

By
Indian football team
The match against Oman is virtually a do-or-die one for the Indian football team. Images: AIFF Twitter

Bengaluru, November 18: India are in a spot of bother as they take on Oman in the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Zone qualifiers at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex Stadium in Muscat on Tuesday (November 19).

Winless in Group E, after three draws and a defeat, India are languishing fourth in the table with three points while Oman are second with nine points from four matches.

AFC Asian Cup 2019 champions and 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts Qatar are on top with 10 points from four matches.

If India lose, they will trail Oman by nine points and have only three matches -- maximum nine points -- left to play in this second round of the qualifiers.

Even the runner-up sides from the eight groups are not guaranteed an automatic spot in the third round of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup AFC Zone qualifiers.

Oman's form on home soil has certainly been impressive, scoring seven goals in two wins and that should be another cause of concern for India, whose inability to convert the chances have cost the team dear so far.

Late equalisers

Late equalisers

At home India had lost to Oman with Erwin Koeman's side snatching a 2-1 win having trailed with eight minutes remaining in Guwahati. India will be hoping to turn things around, though the job is easier said than done.

After the heart-breaking loss to Oman, they held formidable Qatar in their own den before requiring late equalisers in their identical 1-1 draws against minnows Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Stimac's task

Stimac's task

An upset win over Oman will certainly keep Igor Stimac's side in the hunt for a next round berth but a loss will virtually send India out of reckoning as far as the Road to Qatar 2022 is concerned.

Stimac's side has struggled not just in defence but four matches into this campaign, it is also clear that its offence is also not in the best of form.

Squad info

Squad info

As ever, the Blue Tigers will rely on the talismanic Sunil Chhetri, who has called on his team-mates to remain disciplined in a match he has designated as a ‘must not lose'.

Senior central defender Anas Edathodika who returned home before the Afghanistan match due to a family bereavement, will continue to remain unavailable while the team has already lost the services of Sandesh Jhingan, Rowling Borges and Amarjit Singh due to injuries.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem,

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Rahul Bheke, Narender, Adil Khan, Sarthak Golui, Subhasish Bose, Mandar Rao Dessai,

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Jackichand Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Raynier Fernandes, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul Samad, Pronay Halder, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Brandon Fernandes, Ashique Kuruniyan,

Strikers: Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh, Farukh Choudhary.

Head-to-head; TV info

Head-to-head; TV info

India have not won any of the 11 matches they have played against Oman who have emerged victorious on eight occasions with the remaining three ending in stalemate.

The match to be held at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex Stadium in Muscat, kicks off at 8.30 pm IST (7pm local time).

It will be shown live on Star Sports 1/Star Sports 2 with live streaming available on Hotstar.

More INDIAN FOOTBALL TEAM News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, November 18, 2019, 12:42 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 18, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue