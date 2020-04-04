Opta Woe: The worst goalkeeping stats in Europe's top five leagues in 2019-20

London, April 4: The resumption of football in Europe's top five leagues still appears some way off due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving players with plenty of time to analyse their performances this season.
Using Opta data, we have already examined some of the worst attacking, passing and defensive numbers from 2019-20, so now it's the turn of the goalkeepers.
We have analysed five metrics for keepers to have featured in at least 10 league games this season, giving us a good summary of those most in need of some improvement.
The metrics include goals conceded, save percentage and drops.
It's time to name and shame...
THE WORST GOALKEEPINGING STATS IN EUROPE'S TOP-FIVE LEAGUES 2019-20:
BUNDESLIGA:
Most goals conceded: Jiri Pavlenka (53) Worst save percentage: Roman Burki (53.62 per cent) Most drops: Alexander Nubel (6) Worst passing accuracy: Tomas Koubek (54.89) Worst keeper sweeper accuracy: Leopold Zingerle (0 per cent)
LALIGA:
Most goals conceded: Diego Lopez (46) Worst save percentage: Juan Soriano (55 per cent) Most drops: Simon Unai, Aitor Fernandez, Marko Dmitrovic, Diego Lopez (3) Worst passing accuracy: David Soria (40.79 per cent) Worst keeper sweeper accuracy: Simon Unai (33.33 per cent)
LIGUE 1:
Most goals conceded: Regis Gurtner (50) Worst save percentage: Baptiste Reynet (58.62 per cent) Most drops: Edouard Mendy, Walter Benitez (5) Worst passing accuracy: Alexandre Oukidja (46.04 per cent) Worst keeper sweeper accuracy: Steve Mandanda, Walter Benitez (50 per cent)
PREMIER LEAGUE:
Most goals conceded: Jordan Pickford (46) Worst save percentage: Angus Gunn (54.55 per cent) Most drops: Dean Henderson, Vicente Guaita, Nick Pope, Mat Ryan, Ben Foster (4) Worst passing accuracy: Dean Henderson (35.25 per cent) Worst keeper sweeper accuracy: Tim Krul (75 per cent)
SERIE A:
Most goals conceded: Gabriel (47) Worst save percentage: Pierluigi Gollini (60.76 per cent) Most drops: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Lukasz Skorupski, Etrit Berisha, Gabriel (4) Worst passing accuracy: Marco Silvestri (40.42) Worst keeper sweeper accuracy: Marco Silvestri (66.67 per cent)
AND THE TOP FIVE:
Most goals conceded: Jiri Pavlenka (53) Worst save percentage: Roman Burki (53.62 per cent) Most drops: Alexander Nubel (6) Worst passing accuracy: Dean Henderson (35.25 per cent) Worst keeper sweeper accuracy: Leopold Zingerle (0 per cent)