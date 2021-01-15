Outcome of five seasons when Manchester United topped league table after 17 games

Bengaluru, January 15: Despite a difficult start to the campaign Manchester United have managed to dramatically turn the tide around temporarily as they now sit top of the Premier League table after 17 games.
This is the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013 that the Red Devils hold the top spot after the New Year. Previously under the legendary Scott, they rarely let it slip after taking a lead at such stage of the season. So the expectations from the fans could be similar.
Here are the last five outcomes of a Premier League season when United were at the top of the table after 17 league games:
2012-13
Ferguson's last season in-charge, United were already six points ahead of rivals City after 17 games. Robin Van Persie's heroics ultimately guided the side to a record 20th league title at the end of the season as the Red Devils secured the title with four games to spare.
2010-11
United were two points ahead of Arsenal at the same stage in that particular season after gameweek 17. The much-contested season, however, again ended in the favour of the Scott as the Old Trafford side secured the title with a nine points lead over second-placed Chelsea.
2006-07
Ferguson ended Jose Mourinho's two-year domination at Chelsea during this term and it started off with a brilliant run of form from the start of December. A five points gap after 17 games almost remained intact as they eventually won the league by six points.
2003-04
One of the very rare occasion when United could not carry on the lead till the end. United were marginally ahead of Arsenal with just a solitary point. But in the end, Arsenal comfortably wrapped up the league, finishing 15 points ahead of United who only managed a third place finish.
2000-01
United completed a league hattrick this season which started with their glorious season in 1998-99. The Red Devils were six points ahead of Arsenal after 17 games and eventually finished with a ten-point lead over the chasing Gunners.