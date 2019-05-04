Football

Paris Saint-Germain 1 Nice 1: Cavani misses late penalty after Neymar's milestone goal

By Opta
Neymar - cropped

Paris, May 4: Neymar scored his 50th Paris Saint-Germain goal and Edinson Cavani missed a late VAR-assisted penalty as the Ligue 1 champions' underwhelming end to the season continued with a 1-1 draw against Nice.

Having brought up his milestone PSG goal from the spot on the hour to cancel out Ignatius Ganago's fine 46th-minute strike, Neymar won a penalty in the closing stages when referee Frank Schneider used VAR to deem that Dante had fouled his compatriot.

However, with Neymar off the pitch having received treatment, Cavani failed to beat Walter Benitez, and the Uruguay striker was fortunate to escape with just a booking when his temper boiled over in stoppage time.

Thomas Tuchel's side have now won just one of their last six Ligue 1 outings.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 4, 2019, 22:40 [IST]
