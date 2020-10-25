Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Dijon: Kean off the mark with first-half double

Paris, Oct. 25: Moise Kean scored his first Paris Saint-Germain goals as the Ligue 1 champions bounced back from their Champions League disappointment by beating lowly Dijon 4-0 at the Parc des Princes.
PSG, finalists in Europe last season, started the new continental campaign with a surprise home defeat to Manchester United on Tuesday.
Perhaps with one eye on their next Champions League assignment at Istanbul Basaksehir, Thomas Tuchel started with Kylian Mbappe on the bench against Dijon but there was never any serious prospect of a second straight loss on Saturday.
The division's bottom side performed admirably but lacked the sort of cutting edge displayed by Everton loanee Kean, with his first-half brace, and substitute Mbappe, who added a late double of his own.