Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Dijon: Kean off the mark with first-half double

By Ben Spratt

Paris, Oct. 25: Moise Kean scored his first Paris Saint-Germain goals as the Ligue 1 champions bounced back from their Champions League disappointment by beating lowly Dijon 4-0 at the Parc des Princes.

PSG, finalists in Europe last season, started the new continental campaign with a surprise home defeat to Manchester United on Tuesday.

Results | Points Table | Fixtures

Perhaps with one eye on their next Champions League assignment at Istanbul Basaksehir, Thomas Tuchel started with Kylian Mbappe on the bench against Dijon but there was never any serious prospect of a second straight loss on Saturday.

1
2094719

The division's bottom side performed admirably but lacked the sort of cutting edge displayed by Everton loanee Kean, with his first-half brace, and substitute Mbappe, who added a late double of his own.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: LIV 2 - 1 SHU
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, October 25, 2020, 2:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 25, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More