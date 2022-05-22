Paris Saint-Germain 5-0 Metz: Mbappe celebrates new deal with hat-trick as champions run riot

Paris, May 22: Kylian Mbappe celebrated signing his new Paris Saint-Germain contract by scoring a hat-trick in a 5-0 rout that relegated 10-man Metz.
The France international, who had been heavily linked with a blockbuster move to Real Madrid, ended months of speculation over his future earlier by penning a new deal with the Ligue 1 champions until 2025 on Saturday (May 21).
Mbappe marked the occasion in style with a treble against Metz, who had Boubacar Traore sent off in the second half as they were consigned to the drop at Parc des Princes.
Neymar was also on target along with Angel di Maria, who was given a great reception when he was substituted in his final appearance for Mauricio Pochettino's side before a proposed move to Juventus.
There was already a party mood for the PSG's final game of the Ligue 1 season following the news that Mbappe would remain in the French capital, with the deal confirmed before the game kicked off.
And PSG's talisman opened the scoring in the 25th minute; racing onto Di Maria's delightful throughball and rounding Marc-Aurele Caillard before slotting into the empty net.
Ligue 1's top scorer doubled his tally just three minutes later. This time, Lionel Messi provided the precise pass, before Mbappe his finish under the dive of Caillard.
Neymar then got in on the act just past the half-hour mark. The Brazil international applied a neat finish as the ball broke kindly for him after Kiki Kouyate's brilliant sliding challenge initially denied Di Maria.
Mbappe completed his hat-trick within five minutes of the restart; dispossessing Kouyate and rounding Caillard before applying the finish for his 28th league goal of the campaign.
Sorry Metz were reduced to 10 men when Traore was shown a second yellow card for a rash challenge on Neymar, before Di Maria made it five in the 67th minute after Messi's initial strike hit the post.
Di Maria was then in tears after he was withdrawn, bringing his successful career with the club to an end on a high note.
What does it mean? Dream day for PSG, Metz get that sinking feeling
PSG continued their dominant record against Metz, having now beaten them in 12 consecutive Ligue 1 games. It was a nightmare end to the season for the visitors, who dropped into 19th place following St Etienne's 1-1 draw with Nantes.
They are subsequently relegated to Ligue 2 after three years in the French top flight. PSG, on the other hand, finished a mammoth 15 points clear of second-placed Marseille.
Script was written for magnificent Mbappe
It was fitting that Mbappe made the most significant impact on the day he committed his future to PSG. His hat-trick came from eight shots on goal, while he also led the way with five key passes.
Boasting the most direct goal involvements across Europe's top five leagues after taking his tally in Ligue 1 to 45 for the season, he becomes the first player to finish as top scorer (28 goals) and top assist provider (17 assists) since these two awards were first given by the LFP in 2007-08.
Ton up for Neymar
Mbappe may have grabbed the headlines, Neymar reached a significant landmark. The former Barcelona man scored his 100th goal for the club since his move to the French capital in 2017.
He is only the sixth player to hit triple figures after Edinson Cavani (200), Mbappe (170), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (156), Pauleta (109) and Dominique Rocheteau (also 100).
Key Opta facts
- This is the 10th time the Metz have been relegated to the second tier, equalling Strasbourg as the most frequently relegated club in the history of Ligue 1.
- Mbappe has been involved in 45 goals in Ligue 1 this season (28 goals, 17 assists). That is the second-best total in a single season since Opta started analysing the competition (2006/07) behind Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2015-16 (51).
- The prolific Mbappe becomes the third player to finish top scorer in Ligue 1 in four consecutive seasons after Carlos Bianchi (four with Reims and Paris) and Jean-Pierre Papin (five with Marseille).
- PSG finished this season unbeaten at home in all competitions (24 matches - 20 wins, 4 draws), a feat they had only achieved twice before in their history (23 matches in 1985-86 and 27 in 2016-17).
What's next?
With Mbappe signed on, a successful title defence will be the bare minimum ambition for PSG next season, while it remains to be seen whether head coach Pochettino will still be in charge. As for Metz, they must prepare for life back in Ligue 2.