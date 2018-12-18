Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

PSG matches against Montellier and Dijon rearranged

By Opta
Following postponement due to the gilet jaunes unrest, Paris Saint-Germains Ligue 1 games against Montpellier and Dijon have new dates.
Following postponement due to the 'gilet jaunes' unrest, Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 games against Montpellier and Dijon have new dates.

Paris, December 18: Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 contests against Montpellier and Dijon have been rearranged for February and March, respectively, after they were postponed due to the 'gilet jaunes' demonstrations.

France's civil unrest began in November as people protested against president Emmanuel Macron's eco-tax on fuel, but it has since developed into an anti-government movement.

Protests and demonstrations have caused havoc and rioting across the country, particularly in the capital Paris, with a host of sporting events being impacted due to the strain on the police and security services.

PSG's home match with high-flying Montpellier was due to take place on December 8 and then initially rearranged for January 15.

Following an announcement from Ligue 1, that contest will now be played on February 19 or 20, while PSG's trip to Dijon is set for March 13, having been called off last weekend.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 18, 2018, 1:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 18, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue