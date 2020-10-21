Football
Paris Saint-Germain 1-2 Manchester United: Rashford rescues Red Devils again

By Tom Webber
Marcus Rashford
Manchester United once again had Marcus Rashford to thank for a Champions League win away to Paris Saint-Germain.

Paris, October 21: Marcus Rashford was Manchester United's hero at the Parc des Princes once more as his late strike secured a 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in Champions League Group H on Tuesday.

England international Rashford drilled home a stoppage-time penalty as United claimed a 3-1 win at PSG in the second leg of the last 16 in 2018-19, ensuring they progressed to the quarter-finals on away goals.

Just as they did on that occasion, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men scored first. Bruno Fernandes tucked home a re-taken penalty after Keylor Navas stepped off his line to save the midfielder's first attempt.

Anthony Martial's own goal restored parity but Rashford returned to haunt PSG when he fired a fine finish into the bottom-left corner from the edge of the box with three minutes remaining.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 21, 2020, 2:30 [IST]
