Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi acquitted in Swiss corruption trial

Nyon, October 30: Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is glad to have "completely cleared my name" after being acquitted by a Swiss court of inciting aggravated criminal mismanagement.
Al-Khelaifi had been charged in a case relating to beIN Media Group's allocation of television rights for the 2026 and 2030 World Cups.
The case also involved ex-FIFA general secretary Jerome Valcke, who was found guilty of forging documents relating to separate media rights and given a 120-day suspended prison sentence.
A statement from PSG chief Al-Khelaifi, who is also part of UEFA's executive committee, read: "Today's verdict is a total vindication.
"After a relentless four-year campaign against me that ignored the basic facts and the law at every turn, I have finally, fully and completely cleared my name.
"It restores my faith in the rule of law and in due process, after four years of baseless allegations, fictitious charges and constant smears of my reputation - all of which have been proven to be completely and wholly unsubstantiated."
He added: "I can now devote all my energy to my various roles, which are all focused on building a positive future for world sport - at a time when the industry needs strong leadership the most."