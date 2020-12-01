Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

PSG without Icardi and Sarabia for Man Utd clash

By Daniel Lewis

Manchester, December 1: Paris Saint-Germain will be without Mauro Icardi and Pablo Sarabia for Wednesday's huge Champions League clash with Manchester United.

Last season's runners-up are level on points with RB Leipzig and three behind leaders United in a tightly-contested Group H.

Thomas Tuchel's side are without a quartet of first-team players for the crucial match at Old Trafford as Julian Draxler and Juan Bernat are also deemed unfit.

Icardi returned from a near-two-month lay-off with a knee injury in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Bordeaux.

However, PSG confirmed on their official website that the striker felt pain in his right adductor during a training session and will not be part of their travelling party.

Fellow attacker Sarabia was also a late substitute against Bordeaux but he has since sustained a muscle injury.

Draxler and Bernat have not featured since October and September respectively, meanwhile, and have been officially ruled out of the trip to Manchester.

More CHAMPIONS LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, December 1, 2020, 0:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 1, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More