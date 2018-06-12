Football

Patrick Vieira makes a smart decision to join Nice

Posted By: Prashanth Kumar Purshotam
Patrick Vieira has joined ONG Nice as coach
Patrick Vieira has joined ONG Nice as coach

London, June 12: It was pretty obvious that Patrick Vieira’s name was being thrown around to replace Arsene Wenger just as a formality. But Arsenal would never jeopardize their biggest transition in history to a manager with very less proven pedigree.

Vieira has been held in high regard in footballing circles. He is always seen as a person with huge potential to become a top coach and the City footballing group bet on him hugely. They allowed him to develop as a coach within their system at Manchester City.

Instead of trying for a legacy club, Vieira has decided to continue his adventure as a manager in his homeland with ONG Nice. They confirmed that Vieira has agreed to join them along with his entire back room staff from NYCFC.

Nice finished eighth last season and their coach Lucien Favre is off to Dortmund to replace Peter Stoeger. This seems like a shrewd move to improve his managerial abilities as joining a high profile club at this point in time would add unnecessary pressure.

Many consider the French division to be lacking in quality, however, they continue to produce top talents which big clubs always seem to want. Nice have Jean Michel Seri who has courted interest from Manchester City and Arsenal, keeping him to push Nice further up the table or cashing in on him to buy more players will be Vieira’s immediate challenge.

He also has a far greater challenge in the shape of Mario Balotelli. Vieira has already spoken to the striker who scored 26 goals last season and has asked him to join the camp on July 2. With Marseille looking to tempt Balotelli, Vieira definitely must convince the mercurial forward that he is the main man at Nice.

Helping Nice navigate their way to the Champions league in a season or two would be his top priority. Considering the French League has been dominated by PSG, trying to win the League on a small budget would definitely be a big ask.

Vieira leaves NYCFC on a good note. His three years at New York City FC hasn’t been scintillating to say the least. He has helped them finish fourth and second in the last two seasons.

Considering they are a team that is just 3-year-old, that is quite an achievement for the Frenchman. Though City footballing group would have liked him to stay at New York FC and one day take over Manchester City, it is safe to say that testing his mettle in another setting is good for both parties.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Scotland won by 6 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 12, 2018, 9:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 12, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue