Messi doesn't get criticised for walking – Pogba hits back at critics

Paris, June 5: Paul Pogba has hit back at his critics after an indifferent season with Manchester United by suggesting Lionel Messi would never receive the kind of criticism he does.
Pogba struggled for consistency at Old Trafford in 2017-18 which resulted in him being dropped at times by Jose Mourinho.
Pogba to former club Juventus?
Some of his lacklustre performances drew condemnation, with questions arising as to why he could at times be seen ambling around the pitch.
Pogba has no intention of changing his approach, though, despite calls for him to raise his levels and contribute more from his midfield role.
"I've always been like that," Pogba told France Football. "When I've won, I've won being like that. That's my style of play.
Interviewer: Who's stronger than you at CM?— - (@EmeryTactic) May 27, 2018
Paul Pogba: "Iniesta, Modric, Kross, De Bruyne, Silva, even Abou Diaby. He was exceptional at Arsenal... People forget about him but I learned a lot from him."
Imagine how good he would’ve been without the injuries... #afc pic.twitter.com/FavYjjAkNq
"You're not going to criticise Messi when he walks on the pitch.
"If he scores three goals are you going to say, 'Ah, but he's walking on the pitch'? No. You can't tell me how to play.
"If I'm here today, it's as I am. No one has told me how I must behave. That's my football, that's all.
"People can like it or not. I'm not judged like everyone else so I'm not normal. And I take this as a challenge."
"He has this desire to shine with the French national team. Will he be the ‘boss’? That’s a strong word, but a ‘leader’ is what is expected of him on and off the field”— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 3, 2018
🇫🇷@FrenchTeam goalkeeper Hugo Lloris on team-mate @paulpogba
WiQ👉https://t.co/UxGSl6XpyN pic.twitter.com/8CLSaDyyKo
France coach Didier Deschamps too suggested Pogba must raise his level to earn himself a starting position in the national team at the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia.
"I don't question Paul's potential. If I called him up, it's because he's indispensable for me," Deschamps said after Pogba was jeered during France's 3-1 win over Italy in a friendly last week. "I know what he is capable of. He has to raise his level of play. I have confidence in him, as I do in my other players."
France begin their World Cup campaign against Australia in Group C on June 16 in Kazan. They also face Denmark and Peru in the group stages.
Source: OPTA
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.