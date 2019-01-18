Football

Pogba happy with Man United approach under Solskjaer

By Opta
Paul Pogba and co have won six consecutive games in all competitions since Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho
Manchester, January 18: Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba praised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for helping the Premier League club rediscover their identity.

United have won six consecutive games in all competitions since Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho on a caretaker basis in December.

They have scored 17 goals in that period, boosting their chances of a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Pogba, who has also started to recapture his best form under Solskjaer, said United's fresh approach had helped the team.

"The way we are playing we have more possession of the ball. We know more where to attack and where to go. We have more of a pattern of play and more of a structure," Pogba told Sky Sports News.

"That makes it easier for everyone. I would not say it is only myself. Yes, I have scored a few goals and had a few assists but it is all the team."

United are back to within six points of fourth-placed Chelsea in the league table.

Pogba said gaining Champions League qualification through a top-four finish was the goal for United.

"That is the objective. We are Manchester United. That is where we want to be and where we should be," he said.

"It is a big club – the biggest club in England – with top players so obviously we want to be at the top and to win trophies.

"That is what Manchester United is about."

United host Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday.

    Story first published: Friday, January 18, 2019, 9:20 [IST]
