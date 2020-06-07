Football
Pogba, Rashford feature in Manchester United's Old Trafford training game

By Russell Greaves

Manchester, June 7: Manchester United duo Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford featured in a training match at Old Trafford on Saturday (June 6).

The duo had been sidelined with long-term injuries before the Premier League campaign was halted in March by the coronavirus pandemic.

Having come through some non-contact sessions unscathed, Pogba (ankle) and Rashford (back) took part in an intra-squad contest at the weekend.

For the Frenchman it was a first outing on home soil since December 26, while Rashford last played at the stadium on January 15.

The friendly kick-about pitted Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes as opposing captains under the watchful eye of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United's previous competitive fixture at the so-called 'Theatre of Dreams' was a 2-0 win over rivals Manchester City on March 8.

Solskjaer's side, who sit just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, face a trip to Tottenham in their first game back.

All remaining games will be played behind closed doors.

Story first published: Sunday, June 7, 2020, 3:20 [IST]
