We've never thought about it – Juventus rule out Pogba return

Manchester United star Paul Pogba
Turin, October 9: Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will not return to Juventus, according to the Serie A giants' sporting director Fabio Paratici.

Pogba, 25, has been linked with a return to Turin amid reports of a falling out with under-fire United manager Jose Mourinho.

The France international left Juve for Old Trafford in a then-record €105million move in August 2016.

Amid reports linking Pogba – who won four consecutive Serie A titles at Juve – with a return, Paratici said the club had not entertained the idea.

"We love him very much," he said at an awards ceremony on Monday (October 8).

"We're connected to him, but we've never thought about it and we're not going to think about it."

Another player Juve have been linked to is Lazio's star midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, but Paratici played down a possible move.

"He's a great player, but we haven't spoken to him or Lazio," he said.

Juve have made a perfect start to the season, winning 10 straight games in all competitions.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 9, 2018, 3:00 [IST]
