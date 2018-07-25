Paul Scholes slams Jose Mourinho over Manchester United tactics

Bengaluru, July 25: Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has slammed the style of football being played under Jose Mourinho at Manchester United, going as far as suggesting that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, a notorious football purist, must "hate" it.
The former United midfield maestro is extremely disappointed with what the tactics Mourinho has adopted on the pitch.
Speaking to BeINSport about Mourinho, Scholes said: "He doesn't look happy to me, but he may be happy.
"It's a team that grind out results rather than impress you, but that's probably what he's happy with.
"That's where he's been at his best over the years."
Paul Scholes expects more from Jose Mourinho. pic.twitter.com/j6i6Y50Q7j— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 25, 2018
Scholes suggested that Guardiola would not have played the same way had he been the manager of United. Speaking about the Manchester City boss, Scholes said: "If Guardiola was the manager of Manchester United, he would hate what he was seeing and it would be different."
Mourinho may have won the Europa League and the League Cup in 2016/17, but finishing last year without a trophy wasn't well received by fans and pundits and Scholes described their lack of silverware as a disaster.
Paul Scholes: "Paul (Pogba) needs to find a consistency, I think. You look at his game, he can be brilliant one week and not so good the next week. He seems to be a player which you get a performance out of every three to four games." #mulive— utdreport (@utdreport) July 25, 2018
Scholes said: "The most important thing to him , I think, is results, he'll be judged on that.
"Last year was a disappointing year, you don't have any divine right to win a trophy, but the way they performed in the league wasn't really the standard required.
"Every year that Manchester United don't win something it's a disaster and that will carry on until he tries and wins the league."
This is not the first time that Scholes has criticised Mourinho and his brand of football. The Portuguese manager Mourinho has responded to Scholes's comments previously saying "All Paul Scholes does is criticise", but is yet to reply to Scholes so far.
The Red Devils' pre-season tour hasn't got off to the best start. They drew goalless against San Jose but attacker Alexis Sanchez looked sharp, even if Anthony Martial didn't.
Mourinho is asking the Old Trafford chiefs for more money to bolster his squad for the upcoming season and to compete with the other big clubs - despite an impressive line-up of expensive players already at his disposal.