Paulo Dybala faces uncertain future at Juventus

Turin, April 12: Italian giants Juventus are reportedly braced to lose star player Paulo Dybala this summer.
Italian publication Calciomercato claimed apart from Dybala, Miralem Pjanic and Alex Sandro all face uncertain future in Turin.
A number of big clubs are said to be interested in the trio, including Manchester City, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain and the Old Lady might have to let one of them go.
Juventus have lost a number of big names in recent times, such as Arturo Vidal, Paul Pogba and Leonardo Bonucci.
Selling one of their key men could boost transfer funds, allowing Max Allegri to strengthen other areas of his squad.
Left-back Sandro is said to be the most likely to leave after a rather underwhelming season at left wing-back.
Juventus rebuffed offers from Chelsea for the Brazilian last summer but are now believed to be open to bids of around £45million.
Manchester United and Chelsea are the clubs most interested in Sandro.
Bosnian midfielder Pjanic is a player Juventus would prefer to keep, but PSG and Manchester City are claimed to have already reached out over a potential deal, with their financial might too strong to resist.
Meanwhile, Juventus have no intention of selling star striker Paulo Dybala.
But Real and Barcelona both are said to be keen, and the report concludes by saying that Juventus would consider bids of over £100m for the exciting forward.
Liverpool and Manchester United have also been linked with the Argentine sensation and with Juventus reportedly keeping a relatively low asking price, it might very well be Dybala who moves out of the Turin club.
Juventus almost made a perfect comeback against Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League quarter final but a late goal from Cristiano Ronaldo from the spot meant that their Champions League campaign is over.
