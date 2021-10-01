Pele health update: Brazil legend discharged from hospital, to continue chemo

Bengaluru, October 1: Brazilian football legend Pelé has been discharged from the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo where he received treatment for nearly a month.
"I'm so happy to be back at home," Pelé wrote in a post on his official Instagram.
"I want to thank the entire Albert Einstein Hospital team, who made my stay a pleasant one, with a humane and very affectionate welcome."
The 80-year-old had removed a tumor from his colon on September 4 and spent days in intensive care after the surgery.
He had checked in for routine exams before undergoing the operation.
The Albert Einstein Hospital bulletin said he would undergo chemotherapy following the removal of a colon tumor.
"The patient is stable and will continue with chemotherapy," doctors from the Albert Einstein Hospital said in a statement, without providing further details.
In recent days, Pelé published several pictures and videos on social media showing his recovery process in the hospital.
Brazil soccer legend Pele leaves hospital, undergoing chemotherapy https://t.co/jLhVbv6us8 pic.twitter.com/96OkdSyt1u— Reuters (@Reuters) September 30, 2021
The tumor was found when he went for routine exams at the end of August.
Pele, is the only player to win three World Cups as a player -- 1958, 1962 and 1970 -- and remains Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.
The Santos, Brazil and New York Cosmos player will turn 81 on October 23.
He was in and out of the Albert Einstein Hospital's intensive care unit in the days after surgery, with social media posts from his family assuring fans he was recovering well.
Pele left the hospital early on Wednesday (September 39) evening, according to a person familiar with the matter.
"Now that he's stronger and leaving the hospital to continue recovering and treating himself at home, I'm going back home," Pele's US-based daughter Kely said in a message posted on the social media platforms.
(With inputs from Agencies)