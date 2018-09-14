Guardiola: Incredible boy De Bruyne not for sale

Manchester, September 14: Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is not for sale, describing the injured star as an "incredible boy".
De Bruyne was the star man as City smashed a string of records in romping to the Premier League title under the Catalan's leadership last term.
City are without the Belgium international due to a knee injury that is set to rule De Bruyne out of action until November.
And Guardiola intimated it could take a world-record fee to prise De Bruyne away from City, the 27-year-old having signed a six-year contract earlier this year.
"He's very good. He's a very dynamic player," Guardiola said in an interview with Universo Valdano.
" Marcelo Bielsa told me he was his favourite player. He does everything.
"The other day, I met his parents and you often understand how the children are when you know the parents.
"He's an incredible boy. The clause is €250million. I'm sorry, he's not for sale."
16 - In the 2017-18 season, Kevin De Bruyne provided more assists (16) than any other player in the Top 5 European Leagues. Creator. #TheBest #FIFA pic.twitter.com/ToQ4WawnHz— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 24, 2018
Guardiola told Universo Valdano he aims to return to Barcelona B, where he began his coaching career, before he retires.
And the 47-year-old confirmed he also has ambitions to try his hand at international management should the chance arise.
"Yes. I'm going to coach a national team if I'm given the opportunity and they want me," Guardiola said. "I want to try it. I've always been curious about it."
We’ve got 👏👏 Guardiola! #mancity pic.twitter.com/JIpTiZB5rc— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 17, 2018
Like De Bruyne, Guardiola has committed his future to City with a contract extension and the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach is settled at the Etihad Stadium.
"Yes, I've renewed. I'm really happy there," he added. "I'm well protected, I don't feel judged. I'm at the club that interests me."