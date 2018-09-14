Football

Guardiola: Incredible boy De Bruyne not for sale

By
Kevin De Bruyne and Pep Guardiola
Kevin De Bruyne and Pep Guardiola

Manchester, September 14: Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is not for sale, describing the injured star as an "incredible boy".

De Bruyne was the star man as City smashed a string of records in romping to the Premier League title under the Catalan's leadership last term.

City are without the Belgium international due to a knee injury that is set to rule De Bruyne out of action until November.

And Guardiola intimated it could take a world-record fee to prise De Bruyne away from City, the 27-year-old having signed a six-year contract earlier this year.

"He's very good. He's a very dynamic player," Guardiola said in an interview with Universo Valdano.

" Marcelo Bielsa told me he was his favourite player. He does everything.

"The other day, I met his parents and you often understand how the children are when you know the parents.

"He's an incredible boy. The clause is €250million. I'm sorry, he's not for sale."

Guardiola told Universo Valdano he aims to return to Barcelona B, where he began his coaching career, before he retires.

And the 47-year-old confirmed he also has ambitions to try his hand at international management should the chance arise.

"Yes. I'm going to coach a national team if I'm given the opportunity and they want me," Guardiola said. "I want to try it. I've always been curious about it."

Like De Bruyne, Guardiola has committed his future to City with a contract extension and the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach is settled at the Etihad Stadium.

"Yes, I've renewed. I'm really happy there," he added. "I'm well protected, I don't feel judged. I'm at the club that interests me."

    Story first published: Friday, September 14, 2018, 4:00 [IST]
