Pep Guardiola is a cowardly dog: Mino Raiola

Bengaluru, March 26: Super agent Mino Raiola has launched a blistering verbal attack on Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, insisting that he can never pardon him for his treatment of Zlatan Ibrahimovic while at Barcelona.
Guardiola and Raiola's issues started several years back when Guardiola forced Zlatan Ibrahimovic out of Barcelona during the pair's time together at the club. Ibrahimovic joined Guardiola from Inter for one season at Camp Nou in 2009-10 but was soon sent on a season-long loan to AC Milan which he eventually joined permanently in 2011-12.
Ibrahimovic scored 11 goals in his first 14 league games at Barcelona, but still, Guardiola did not fancy many chances to him. Ibrahimovic himself also slated Guardiola on various events before, with the Swedish striker having given his experience of the issues between him and the Spanish manager.
Raiola, who also has players like Paul Pogba, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Henrikh Mkhitaryan on his books, has now in a candid interview hailed Guardiola as a manager. However he asserted that since that feud, his relationship with him is so awful that he would prefer to send his players to different clubs instead of seeing the Manchester City manager getting players of him.
"Pep Guardiola, the coach, is fantastic. As a person he's an absolute zero. He's a coward, a dog," Raiola said. "He's a classic priest. 'Do as I tell you - don't do what I do....' If Manchester City win the Champions League this season it will emphasise what a good coach he is - but I'll hate it.
"I went for him that night in the corridors at Wembley - only Adriano Galliani, AC Milan's chairman, stopped me. Lucky for Guardiola.
"Guardiola told Zlatan to go to him if he ever had any problems or complaints. But then he just ignored him and wasn't playing him. He didn't even say: 'Hello' to Zlatan. Guardiola did the same to Maxwell who is a lovely lad. So I told Zlatan to go and park his Ferrari in the manager's spot!"
