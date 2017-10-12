Peter Taylor leaves Gillingham director role

London, October 12: Former England under-21 boss Peter Taylor left his role as director of football at Gillingham, where he had been standing in as caretaker manager.
Taylor - who also had spells in charge with Leicester, Brighton, Hull, Crystal Palace and Wycombe as well as previous stints with the Gills - returned to one of his former clubs in the summer to help out then head coach Ady Pennock, reports talksports.
However, following a poor start to the new League One campaign, Pennock was sacked at the end of September, with Taylor stepping back into the dugout on a temporary basis.
With the Kent club expected to make a more experienced permanent appointment - linked with a move for Mansfield boss Steve Evans, Shaun Derry at Cambridge as well as another former manager Martin Allen - the Gills and Taylor have now parted company.
A brief statement issued on the club's official Twitter feed read: "The club can confirm that Peter Taylor has left his role as Director of Football/Caretaker Manager with immediate effect."
Taylor, who also worked as assistant coach to the New Zealand national team, oversaw four Gills matches in his caretaker role, but the only win came in a Checkatrade Trophy match at Colchester.
Gillingham are second bottom of League One ahead of Saturday's trip to Peterborough, where coach Steve Lovell and youth boss Mark Patterson are expected to take over first-team duties on a temporary basis.