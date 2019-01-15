Football

Petr Cech to retire at the end of the season

By Opta
Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech

London, January 15: Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has announced he will retire at the end of the season.

The 36-year-old has lost his starting place to Bernd Leno at the Emirates Stadium this season and, after a 20-year playing career, has opted to quit.

In a statement on Twitter, he wrote: "This is my 20th season as a professional player and it has been 20 years since I signed my first professional contract, so it feels like the right time to announce that I will retire at the end of the season.

"Having played 15 years in the Premier League, and won every single trophy possible, I feel like I have achieved everything I set out to achieve.

"I will continue to work hard at Arsenal to hopefully win one more trophy this season, then I am looking forward to seeing what life holds for me off the pitch."

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 16:50 [IST]
