Petr Cech to retire at the end of the season

London, January 15: Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has announced he will retire at the end of the season.
The 36-year-old has lost his starting place to Bernd Leno at the Emirates Stadium this season and, after a 20-year playing career, has opted to quit.
In a statement on Twitter, he wrote: "This is my 20th season as a professional player and it has been 20 years since I signed my first professional contract, so it feels like the right time to announce that I will retire at the end of the season.
January 15, 2019
"Having played 15 years in the Premier League, and won every single trophy possible, I feel like I have achieved everything I set out to achieve.
"I will continue to work hard at Arsenal to hopefully win one more trophy this season, then I am looking forward to seeing what life holds for me off the pitch."
Petr Cech has kept 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣ @premierleague clean sheets - the most of any goalkeeper in the PL era 🙌@PetrCech: LEGEND ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/g25txE7KwO— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 15, 2019