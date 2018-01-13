Phil Neville emerges as leading candidate for Eng women head coach role

Bengaluru, January 13: Former Manchester United and Everton defender Phil Neville has emerged as the leading candidate to become the next manager of the senior England Women's football team.
Neville has played over 500 matches in English first division and was one of the popular members of Manchester United' famous class of 92 side.
The prospect of Phil Neville managing England women - first revealed by Chelsea's Claire Rafferty on radio yesterday - would be a damning indictment of the FA's recruitment process. PN may be a success, but lacks any relevant experience. Some vg candidates have been missed out on— Glenn Moore (@GlennMoore7) January 12, 2018
After ending his playing career, the English man ventured into management. Following a string of features in youth teams in second-tier English league and some national teams, the defender took up the role of the first-team coach of Manchester United, where he reunited with his former manager David Moyes in 2013.
However, after Moyes' sacking, he too left the job and again returned to football management with his brother Gary Neville who took charge at Valencia on an interim basis. But that disastrous spell saw both the brothers getting the sack and soon after that he indulged in the media section and now works as TV Pundit.
Phil Neville's recent follows might suggest he's doing some research on a particular team... pic.twitter.com/xufCSro0Zi— alistair magowan (@alistairmagowan) January 12, 2018
But now according to reports, the former Manchester United full-back Neville has emerged as a contender to take over as England women's boss and has been lined up after an interview with England FA.
The reports come to light after Chelsea left-back Claire Rafferty suggested Neville is under consideration. Rafferty said: "Phil Neville's in the running for it."
The Football Association earlier sacked the former Women team manager Mark Sampson in September for an allegation of having an improper relationship with a former female player at Bristol City and following separate discriminatory allegations by Eniola Aluko.
Good luck to Phil Neville if he gets the job. I feel for the coaches that have been in the women’s games for years, built it up to where it is now, have the experience and qualifications yet don’t get the chance to manager their national team.... Mo applied so give it to her 👍 https://t.co/9CepJ1DXbi— Pauline Cope-Boanas (@MrsPCB) January 12, 2018
The team is currently managed by assistant manager Mo Marley but The Football Association (FA) had planned to appoint a new head coach by the end of 2017 and now as per reports, they have set their sights to appoint the former England international with a four-year contract.
England women's team are currently ranked third in the world and reached the semi-finals of the 2015 World Cup finals in Canada.
So Phil Neville is the rumour for the top job.— FairerPlay (@FairerPlay) January 11, 2018
Great idea.
People keep saying someone needs experience of managing in the women's game??
Nope.
He has plenty of football experience, that's enough.
He's been a very admired player and coach by those in the game.
Go for it.