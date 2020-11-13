Aubameyang responds to Kroos criticism: My celebrations are for my kids - do you have any?

London, November 13: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has vowed to continue with his choreographed celebrations in response to criticism from Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos.
Speaking on his Einfach mal Luppen podcast, which he hosts along with his brother Felix, Kroos took aim at fellow professionals for their over-the-top antics after scoring.
Referencing a celebration by Aubameyang, who has previously sported Spiderman and Black Panther masks, father-of-three Kroos said: "I find it silly. It's even worse if there's an object hidden in their socks.
"Aubameyang once celebrated and took out a mask. That's where it ends with me. I don't think that's a good role model, either. What nonsense."
Arsenal striker Aubameyang did not take kindly to Kroos' comments and personally responded to the Germany international on Twitter.
"By the way, does this @ToniKroos have kids?" he posted. "Just to remember I did it for my son [a] few times and I will do it again.
"I wish you have kids one day and make them happy like this Junior School pupils Talk and don’t Forget #maskon #staysafe."
The post was accompanied by an image of himself drawn by a school pupil after the youngster was asked to think about what happiness meant to them.