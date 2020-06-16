Three players Manchester United should target if they fail to land Sancho

Kolkata, June 16: It is presumed that Jadon Sancho remains the priority of Manchester United for the summer transfer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to build his side around the young Englishman.
However, with the financial uncertainty all around the world, it might prove to be difficult even for a rich club like Manchester United to spend £100m for the 20-year-old while Borussia Dortmund are keen on keeping the English international for at least another season.
With the Manchester United squad craving for quality especially on the flanks, Solskjaer might have to consider an alternative to Sancho if the Red Devils fail to land Sancho.
In such a scenarion, we look at three players who would be decent alternatives to a generational talent like Sancho.
Leon Bailey (Bayer Leverkusen)
A couple of years ago, Bailey seemed like the biggest prospect in the Bundesliga with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United all linked with his services. The stocks of the Jamaican international has fallen over the last two years due to his struggle with injuries. Capable of playing on either flank and blessed with an eye for both goals and assists, Bailey would still be a decent alternative to Sancho and should be available for around £40m.
Milot Rachica (Werder Bremen)
Despite Bremen's struggles this season, a player who has impressed week in week out has been Kosovo international winger Milot Rachica. The 23-year-old has produced 10 goals and six assists in 30 games for Bremen across all competitions which is an incredible figure playing for a struggling side. Rachica is also immensely versatile beig capable of playing on either flank as well as a secondary forward. The gifted winger has a release clause of just £31.5m and if Bremen do go down, the fee would certainly go down further. Therefore, he would be a very smart addition to Solskjaer's side on a bargain.
Adama Traore (Wolverhampton Wanderers)
There are very few clubs in the world who can boast as much financial stability as that of Manchester United despite the COVID-19 crisis. If they fail to land Sancho, a player who should be their priority target is Wolves winger Traore whom Jurgen Klopp hailed as 'unplayable' earlier this season. In Solskjaer's counter attacking system, Traore might become even deadlier than Jadon Sancho ever could.