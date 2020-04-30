Players who won the Player of The Month in their first month in the Premier League

Bengaluru, April 30: There are not many Premier League signings who have made an instant impact since the very first day.
Like a knife through butter, the former Sporting Lisbon captain Bruno Fernandes looks to have completely changed the face of the Old Trafford side since his January arrival. He has been the face of United since his debut, having created more chances, had more shots at goal, provided more assists and had more passes in the opposition half than any other United player since his arrival.
In nine appearances in all competitions so far, he has been involved in three goals, five assists and a lot more. In the Premier League he has two goals and three assists in five games. His impeccable efforts on the pitch saw him pick up the Premier League POTM award in his first month after his transfer.
The Portuguese midfielder has joined an exclusive list of 12 players to win Premier League Player of the Month during their first month at a new club, as listed by the Daily Mail.
Here are all the other 11 players who too achieved the feat:
Teemu Pukki- Norwich City (2019)
The Finnish forward is another forward to be named the POTM in his first month in Premier League after Norwich's promotion to the division this year. He scored one goal in their defeat against Liverpool in the first game.
Later in the next match, he scored a hat-trick and another one against Chelsea, making it five goals in the first three games.
Anthony Martial- Manchester United (2015)
Once the costliest teenage addition in the Premier League, the French forward announced himself to Old Trafford in style scoring a superb solo against Liverpool. In the next game, he continued that impressive start with a brace against Southampton to be named as the division’s Player of the Month.
Andre Ayew - Swansea (2015)
One of Swansea's biggest captures ever, the attacker arrived as a free transfer from Marseille. And in his first month, he scored three times in the first four games including a debut goal against Chelsea and the equaliser in a home win over Manchester United to be named as Player of the Month.
Diego Costa - Chelsea (2014)
One of the marquee signings of Mourinho's second homecoming at Chelsea, the Atletico forward was an instant hit in his first month on the pitch. He scored four times in three fixtures and was named as the Premier League’s Player of the Month for August. His impressive form guided the club to PL trophy and League cup at the end of the season.
Steven Fletcher - Sunderland (2012)
The veteran English forward was a late acquisition by Sunderland from Wolves. But he proved to be an instantaneous star as he scored five goals in four games during September, helping Sunderland to remain unbeaten for the month and winning the POTM award.
Darren Bent - Charlton Athletic (2005)
Charlton Athletic signed the 21-year promising Ipswich town youngster in June 2005. Bent started the season brilliantly in Premier League since the beginning scoring in his first four appearances for the club and winning Player Of The Month for August. He has had an impressive season with a massive 18 goals from 36 games.
Teddy Sheringham - Portsmouth (2003)
At the age of 37-year, the English forward joined Portsmouth and has had a memorable month in his debut season. He scored four goals in four games to be named the Premier League player of the month. He is one of the oldest players ever to win the coveted award.
Robbie Keane - Coventry City (1999)
Coventry City secured the signing of the impressive forward from Wolves in 1999. He scored twice on his debut against Derby County before adding another goal in a draw at Sunderland which helped the Irishman winning the Premier League’s Player of the Month.
Patrik Berger - Liverpool (1996)
The Czech winger signed for Liverpool from Dortmund and he spent seven seasons at Anfield. Although his time with the Reds was mostly plagued by injuries however he had an impressive debut campaign. He scored twice on his first start against Leicester in September after the arrival, before hitting another brace in a memorable 5-1 victory over Chelsea at Anfield to be named the player of the month for September.
David Ginola - Newcastle United (1995)
Ginola signed for Kevin Keegan's Newcastle after securing a league title with PSG. He was one of the biggest arrivals in England that season and his influence continued to show on the pitch in the very first month. He only registered one goal and one assist in the first month in England, however, his dazzling display on the pitch helped Newcastle to four consecutive wins on a trot.
Jurgen Klinsmann (1994)
A cult favourite in the Premier League, the German attacker has had a smooth time arriving in England with Spurs. He scored five goals in his new surroundings to be named as the first-ever Premier League Player of the Month.