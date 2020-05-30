Football
Playing behind closed doors won't affect my performance: Jhingan

By Pti

Kolkata, May 30: India defender Sandesh Jhingan on Saturday said playing in empty stadiums will not have a bearing on his performance though it is not something he was looking forward to.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought all sporting events to a standstill and like all sports bodies, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) is also mulling ways to restart training.

"Yes fans being there makes it great. It makes football more exciting. But it's my job also. You always do your job the best way you can regardless of the audience," Jhingan said during a Facebook Live session on the AIFF's official page.

Fans safety is paramount for Jhingan. "For me, it's not an ideal situation but for the safety of those people who will later come and watch us when everything gets back to normal. If I have to play behind closed doors I will still do the job the way I do.

"I don't think it will affect me and I will still do my job as a professional," said Jhingan who recently parted ways with Kerala Blasters.

Jhingan also said in the next decade or so there will be more Indian players playing in Europe. "In the next 10-15 years, you will see a lot more Indian players playing in Europe," he added.

Story first published: Saturday, May 30, 2020, 23:27 [IST]
