Pochettino rules out ‘unrealistic’ Gareth Bale return to Tottenham

London, July 31: Despite losing one of his best players, Gareth Bale, for a world record fee in 2013, Tottenham Hotspur have improved steadily over the past five seasons.
Since his €100 million move to Santiago Bernabeu, Bale has endured a complicated tenure at Real Madrid. However, Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino recently said that a move for the Welsh is very unrealistic.
The tactician was asked about the possibility after the International Champions Cup match against Barcelona, per Aaron Fowler of Sky Sports. His response was clear: "I think it's not realistic."
Bale raised a few eyebrows after Real Madrid’s historic Champions League win over Liverpool in May, claiming that he would consider a move away from the Spanish capital to seek more play time.
A return to Premier League was almost slated for the Welshman then. Manchester United were front-runners to sign him, with reports suggesting that the club even reached advanced talks with his agent.
Back in 2015, Pochettino has claimed that he is more than happy to welcome Bale again at Spurs. The manager said the club "is open to receive" Bale back at White Hart Lane if he is "not comfortable" at Real Madrid and the rumours of his possible return have been persistent ever since.
But despite his torrid form over five seasons, Bale has been indispensable to the Spanish giants. According to Marco Ruiz of Madrid-based newspaper AS, Real don't just plan to keep Bale in Madrid—they intend to build around the 29-year-old now that Cristiano Ronaldo has moved to Juventus.
Madrid’s new coach Julen Lopetegui has promised Bale the most pivotal role in Madrid prompting him to give his last shot at Madrid glory. But as Pochettino mentioned, a move this summer is highly unlikely for Bale.