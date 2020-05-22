Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pohang Steelers 1-2 Seoul: Osmar winner completes turnaround in K League 1

By Nicholas Mcgee

Seoul, May 22: Osmar scored a second-half winner as Seoul recovered from a woeful early defensive error to win 2-1 at Pohang Steelers in K League 1.

Seoul were this week hit with a 100million won (£66,000) fine after they mistakenly used sex dolls to fill spaces in their empty stadium during a 1-0 victory over Gwangju.

Matters on the field took a turn for the worse in the fifth minute of Friday's clash after a mix-up between Kim Nam-chun and goalkeeper Yu Sang-hun allowed Stanislav Iljutcenko to steal in and latch on to a backpass, gratefully tapping into an empty net.

Half an hour later Seoul were level as Hwang Hyun-soo glanced Park Chu-young's set-piece into the bottom-right corner.

Osmar struck the decisive blow in the 73rd minute, racing on to Ju Se-jong's corner at the near post to find the net with a powerful header.

The win moves Seoul on to six points, level with leaders Ulsan Hyundai and Jeonbuk Motors having played a game more. Pohang have four points from their opening three matches.

More SEOUL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 118,447 | World - 5,190,496
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: seoul football coronavirus k league
Story first published: Friday, May 22, 2020, 19:00 [IST]
Other articles published on May 22, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue