Poland vs Slovakia: Dream11 prediction, head-to-head, key players, kick off time in India

Bengaluru, June 13: Poland and Slovakia face off in a Group E opener which could be pivotal in deciding their respective fates at Euro 2020.
Spain are favourites to top the group while Sweden are also likely to make a strong challenge. Therefore, a win for either Poland or Slovakia in the opener could make a big difference.
Match Details
Date: 14th June 2021 (IND)
Time: 9:30 pm (IST)
Venue: Saint-Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg
TV Channel: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD/SonyLIV, JioTV
Key players:
Poland: Poland's hopes rest largely on the shoulders of their legendary forward Robert Lewandowski who is coming off the back of a 48-goal season for club side Bayern Munich. The 32-year-old skipper will be desperate to lead from the front and he could be the deciding factor in this tie.
Slovakia: For Slovakia, the player to look out for is definitely skipper Marek Hamsik. The Napoli legend currently plies his trade in China, however, at the international stage he still is their best player. No one has scored more goals than him in the squad and the Slovaks will be counting on his powerful presence to guide them through to the knockout stage.
Head to Head:
Poland wins: 3
Draws: 1
Slovakia wins: 4
Last meeting: Poland 0-2 Slovakia
Dream11 Prediction:
Poland possesses more goals up-front with Lewandowski leading the line but Slovakia also have some excellent attacking midfielders. As of now, Poland look a bit favourite but the game could go right down to the wire in St. Petersburg.
Poland probable line-up (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny; Kamil Piatkowski, Kamil Glik, Pawel Dawidowicz, Tymoteusz Puchacz; Przemysław Frankowski, Jakub Moder, Grzegorz Krychowiak, , Piotr Zielinski; Jakub Swierczok, Robert Lewandowski.
Slovakia probable line-up (4-2-3-1): Martin Dubravka; Tomas Hubocan, Lubomir Satka, Milan Skriniar, Peter Pekarik; Jakub Hromada, Juraj Kucka; Robert Mak, Marek Hamsik, Lukas Haraslin; Ondrej Duda.
My Dream11 Team:
Goalkeeper - Wojciech Szczesny
Defenders - Kamil Piatkowski, Tomas Hubocan, Milan Skriniar
Midfielders - Juraj Kucka, Robert Mak, Marek Hamsik, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Piotr Zielinski
Strikers - Robert Lewandowski (C), Ondrej Duda