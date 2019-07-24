Football
Portugal star Bruno Fernandes keen on Premier League move

Portugal star Bruno Fernandes (left) linked with Premier League move
Bengaluru, July 24: In-demand Portuguese playmaker Bruno Fernandes keen to play in the Premier League as Manchester United ponder on increasing their bid for the Sporting Lisbon midfielder.

The Red Devils have tracked the Sporting star throughout the year and have come forward with a £49million bid, which has been rejected by Sporting, who believe their star player is worth close to £70m in the current market.

Fernandes himself says he would love to play in England with United seen as the only realistic bidders for him. But the player, who broke Frank Lampard's European goalscoring record for a midfielder after netting 32 times last season, admits there is nothing he can do unless Sporting agree to sell.

He said: "The president decides that, not me.

"I don’t care about the market, I’ve talked about this many times. The only thing I can do now is that I need to catch the plane so I don’t miss it.

"Will this be the last match for Sporting? I don’t know, it’s the coach who decides.

"I told you I’d like to play in England, but that’s not what interests me. It may be when the club decides."

Though it appears the 20-time Premier League champions are finally stepping up their interest with real offers, it seems they will have to shift a long way in terms of how much they are willing to spend.

Sporting president Frederico Varandes said: “I don’t know if there are many or if there are few interested clubs.

“What I know, a lot has been spoken of values, coming to the press, €55m, €62m… for that he doesn’t leave, for sure.

“If Bruno Fernandes leaves, players with quality will come. But if Bruno leaves.”

Story first published: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 12:04 [IST]
