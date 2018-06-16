Portugal vs Spain: Five key takeaways from the match

Bengaluru, June 16: Portugal and Spain produced a classic match on Friday (June 15) that ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw at Sochi, Russia.
It was an incredible match that saw three stunning goals - one each from Diego Costa, Cristiano Ronaldo and Nacho Fernandez. Here Mykhel looks at some key takeaways from the Group B match.
FIXTURE | RONALDO HAILS PERSONAL BEST
1 Ronaldo's form
It was much like a match between Cristiano Ronaldo and Spain. Twice the forward put Portugal in lead and on the third occasion earned a draw and point through a stunning free-kick. The 33-year-old showed fitness, speed and target awareness of almost alien proportions throughout the match to keep his side in contention. (WATCH ALL GOALS)
#PORESP was absolutely unbelievable! 😍— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 16, 2018
#WorldCup #bbcworldcup pic.twitter.com/ALW30zBPsY
That third goal of his radiated Ronaldo's genius in its full splendour. He transformed a 25-yard free-kick almost into a penalty - the defense wall was neutralised with perfection and after that David de Gea had no chance to stop the ball that crashed on to the top corner of the net.
2 Diego Costa - the silent hunter
The Spanish striker does not carry the same aura of Ronaldo but he is no less efficient. And he is more physical than Ronaldo while vying for the ball with an opponent. His first goal was a perfect example. He cleaned up Pepe in an aerial battle for the ball and then finished the movement with a remarkable low shot to the left corner of the net around two Portugal defender. Such a valuable player.
⌚️👀— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 16, 2018
Time almost up? Time for action!
That was the order on Day 2 of the #WorldCup#POR, #IRN & #URU all served up something extra right on the whistle. Get the day's action in bitesize form right here 👇https://t.co/BANpwRaH41 pic.twitter.com/YRBLdU63TY
3 The De Gea gaffe
David de Gea has been in news for a while now and for all the right reasons. He was projected in the centre of a big move from Manchester United to Real Madrid. But on this night, he stood like a muppet after allowing the ball to slip from his hands into the net after Ronaldo tested him with an average shot. On any other day, De Gea could have saved it with his eyes closed but champions do have their 'Oops Moment' and it came to haunt the Spaniard on Friday.
4 The Pass Masters
When Spain won three major titles between 2008 and 2012, Xavi and Andres Iniesta were in the heart of their runs into the opposition territory. Precise passes that never even once bounced off the surface and movements that allowed extra space for their teammates - the Tiki Taka - was a joy to watch. On Friday, Iniesta were not a force as he was in those glory years and he did not have Xavi by his side.
You'll never guess who was @Budweiser #ManoftheMatch...— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 15, 2018
Congrats, @Cristiano! pic.twitter.com/ARVnftAvrD
Iniesta was replaced after 70 minutes but in that time he showed his mastery over the ball was not entirely lost while orchestrating some brilliant run- throughs for Spain.
5 Nacho, the new star
Nacho Fernandez, the Real Madrid full back, is not the name that wades into your mind while thinking about the scorer of a stunning piece of goal. But on Friday, Nacho, who was guilty of giving away a penalty to Ronaldo in the 4th minute, redeemed himself with a nearly 20-yard clean strike that beat Portugal custodian like a flash of lightning.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.
Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends