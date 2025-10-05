Muneeba Ali’s Run-Out Controvery vs India Explained: Why the Pakistan Opener Was Given Out Despite Making Her Ground in CWC 2025

Postecoglou Vows To Fight For Nottingham Forest After Pressure Mounts Following Newcastle Defeat
Ange Postecoglou is determined to turn around Nottingham Forest's fortunes despite a disappointing loss to Newcastle United. The manager faces pressure as the team struggles in the Premier League.
Published: Sunday, October 5, 2025, 21:56 [IST]

Ange Postecoglou remains optimistic about improving Nottingham Forest's current situation despite their recent 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United. Bruno Guimaraes scored a long-range goal, and Nick Woltemade converted a penalty to secure victory for the Magpies at St. James' Park. Postecoglou, who has yet to win in his first seven games, is determined to make a positive impact.

Postecoglou is the first Forest manager since 1925 not to win any of his opening seven matches. Despite this, he remains confident in his ability to influence the team's performance positively. Speaking with Sky Sports, he expressed his commitment: "It is a struggle, it is a fight, there is nothing wrong with that. I could have been sat on the couch watching you guys, but I prefer to be here right in the middle of it, where I can have an effect and I believe I will."

Forest currently sits 17th as they head into the international break. The team has also failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 15 Premier League matches, equalling their worst record since returning to the top flight. Postecoglou is also the first manager since 1960 not to win any of his first four league games.

When asked about his lack of wins so far, Postecoglou stated: "Nothing surprises me in football. We have gone through this period where it is three-and-a-half weeks since I've come in and things haven't gone the way we'd have loved, but it doesn't deter me." He remains hopeful that with some work during the international break, they can change their fortunes.

During the match against Newcastle, Postecoglou was visibly frustrated after Guimaraes' goal. Forest believed that Morgan Gibbs-White was fouled during the build-up. Addressing this incident, Postecoglou commented: "I guess this is the world we have created where referees won't make decisions. I think without VAR he makes a decision there but with it, he lets it run. Something we have to live with."

The former Tottenham manager remains focused on turning things around for Forest despite these challenges and controversies. His determination and belief in his ability to influence change are evident as he continues working towards better results for the team.