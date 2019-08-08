Premier League 2019-20: Liverpool's strongest XI

Bengaluru, August 8: Champions League holders Liverpool look to win maiden Premier League title in 2019/20 after coming unbelievably close on the previous season. They were so close to the title but had to be content with yet another runners-up medal.
Probably their heartbreak was somewhat recovered by their sixth Champions League triumph but Premier League is the trophy every Liverpool fan in the world are craving for since a long time.
Jurgen Klopp has a squad with a plethora of talented players, so, it won't be easy for him to pick his best XI and this article we take look at the strongest XI of the Reds.
Defence: Alisson Becker won the Golden Glove last season in the Premier League and Champions League with Liverpool. He also won the Golden Glove at the Copa America with Brazil. The Reds number one is arguably the best goalkeeper in the world at the moment. He is the automatic choice under the bar. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson are arguably the best full-back duo in the world right now and they are integral to how Liverpool try to open up their opponents. They are our two picks for the full-back positions.
One of the two centre-back positions will certainly be Virgil van Dijk who is unarguably the best centre-back in the world. The Dutch skipper and Balon d'Or favourite is the leader of Klopp's defence and the reason why Liverpool are defensively the best side in Europe at the moment. It will be quite a tough ask to pick his partner in defence between Joe Gomez and Joel Matip but considering how he finished the season, it will be unfair to Matip if he is benched.
Midfield: Midfield is the area where Jurgen Klopp has the most number of options and he picks his midfield according to the demands of the game. Every midfielder played their part for the Reds last season thanks to intelligent rotation from the gaffer but in the strongest XI, it is Fabinho who makes it in the defensive midfield position. Jordan Henderson, the beloved skipper of the Reds, will get the nod ahead of the rest for one of the box to box midfield roles. The third midfield we willpick for the strongest XI will be Naby Keita considering that he brings a whole new dimension in Klopp's midfield. He is the player with an ex factor and if he can shake off his injury issues, the true Keita could be revealed this season.
Attack: Picking Liverpool's attack is probably the easiest task in the world. At the moment, the gifted trio Liverpool have up front is among the best in Europe if not the best. With Mohamed Salah on the right, Roberto Firmino through the middle and Sadio Mane from the left, Liverpool are capable of tearing apart any defence in the world. Both Salah and Mane won the golden boot last season along with Aubameyang of Arsenal and there are high chances that someone among the three wins it this season as well.