Premier League 2019-20: Who will finish top six?

Bengaluru, August 8: Premier League is all set to get underway from Friday with Liverpool playing the season opener against newly-promoted Norwich City. Almost all teams have done their homework for the season but a few big changes and surprises could await us on the deadline day.
It's never easy to predict how the table will turn out to be at the end of the season. Games are never won on paper and anything can happen over the course of a 38-game season. But, we still attempt to predict the top six of the season.
Champions: Manchester City
It is quite a possibility that Pep Guardiola's Manchester City could retain their title for the second season in a row. Let's face the fact that they have the best squad in the whole Premier League and probably even Europe. They play amazing football and there are not much weaknesses in their side.
Last season, Liverpool took the Cityzens down to the wire for the title but they showed amazing resilience to retain their title winning all of their last 14 games which was a huge statement. It still does not look City's Premier League crown is in danger.
Runners up: Liverpool
Liverpool recorded the best ever finish for a runners up last season finishing the season on 97 points. It was a remarkable yet unfortunate Premier League campaign for the Reds and it looks likely that they will have similar fortunes yet again.
Klopp has not made any major signings this summer that can elevate them to City's stature in terms of overall quality of the squad and that could cost them this season as well.
Third: Spurs
Spurs finished fourth last season after a massive dip in form in the closing stages of the season that had much to do with their Champions League run too that saw them reach the final.
Pochettino's side look much better than the rest of the big boys of the League but they are yet not as good as Man city or Liverpool. so, a third placed finish is likely.
Fourth: Arsenal
Arsenal have had quite a decent summer transfer window but there are still some areas that needed reinforcements especially the defence. With Nicolas Pepe joining the attack that already comprised Lacazette and Aubameyang, they will score plenty of goals but their defence has not been addressed as much it needed to be.
By simply outscoring opponents, Arsenal might be able to notch the final Champions League spot ahead of their rivals Chelsea and Manchester United but something beyond that will be a big ask.
Fifth: Manchester United
This will be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer first full-season as a Manchester United manager but hopes should not be too high from him. Despite doing a few good deals in the summer, the squad is still not of the quality what we expect from 20-time League champions.
The defence of the Red Devils should perform a lot better compared to recent years but the attack looks quite blunt unless the Red Devils give us a few big surprised on the deadline day.
Sixth: Chelsea
Frank Lampard knew he had a monumental task in his hands when he took the Chelsea job during a transfer ban and the squad not really up to the mark. Probably, it was a once in a lifetime opportunity for him but from what it seems, Chelsea reaching top four would be quite difficult.
However, Chelsea have a unique habit of thriving under the odds and Lampard being a club legend may have that in him as a manager too. And, we also hope that his performance will not be judged on one season only which would be really unfair.