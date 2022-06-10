Premier League 2022/23 Schedule: Fixtures Release Date, Time, Clubs, Season Start and End Dates

After the gruelling battle for the title, fourth place and relegation that went into the final matchweek of last season, we await the Premier League 2022/23 season, which is just a couple of months away.
Manchester City pipped Liverpool to win the Premier League 2021/22 title by the narrowest margin of one point. Now, the Pep Guardiola side boosted by the addition of star striker Erling Haaland will look to defend the title against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and the other contenders.
Like always, the season will include the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup, but this year with the FIFA World Cup 2022 being held in November-December, the Premier League and other leagues across the world will take a break.
So, when does the Premier League 2022/23 season start and end?
The league starts on the first weekend of August 2022 (August 6 and 7) and ends on the final Sunday of May 2023 (May 28).
Due to the World Cup in November-December 2022, the league will pause after the November 12-13 matchweek and resume on Boxing Day 2022 (December 26) after the Qatar 2022 final on December 18, 2022.
Last season, City and Liverpool were joined by Chelsea and Tottenham, who pipped north London rivals Arsenal in the final weeks of the campaign to confirm their place for this season's Champions League.
Arsenal, meanwhile, qualified for the Europa League along with Manchester United, who finished sixth above West Ham United, who qualified for the Europa Conference League.
Everton beat the drop on the penultimate day of the season, while Leeds escaped going down on the final day meaning Burnley, Norwich City and Watford were relegated to the Championship.
This season, the three teams that earned promotion were Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth. Now, let's take a look at Clubs that will be competing in Premier League 2022/23 season:
|Club
|Head Coach/Manager
|Home Stadium
|Arsenal
|Mikel Arteta
|Emirates Stadium
|Aston Villa
|Steven Gerrard
|Villa Park
|Bournemouth
|Scott Parker
|Dean Court
|Brentford
|Thomas Frank
|Brentford Community Stadium
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Graham Potter
|Falmer Stadium
|Chelsea
|Thomas Tuchel
|Stamford Bridge
|Crystal Palace
|Patrick Vieira
|Selhurst Park
|Everton
|Frank Lampard
|Goodison Park
|Fulham
|Marco Silva
|Craven Cottage
|Leeds United
|Jesse Marsch
|Elland Road
|Leicester City
|Brendan Rodgers
|King Power Stadium
|Liverpool
|Jurgen Klopp
|Anfield
|Manchester City
|Pep Guardiola
|Etihad Stadium
|Manchester United
|Erik Ten Hag
|Old Trafford
|Newcastle United
|Eddie Howe
|St James' Park
|Nottingham Forest
|Steve Cooper
|City Ground
|Southampton
|Ralph Hasenhuttl
|St Mary's Stadium
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Antonio Conte
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
|West Ham United
|David Moyes
|London Stadium
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Bruno Lage
|Molineux Stadium
So, when will the teams know their fixtures for the Premier League 2022/23 season?
The provisional fixtures will be released on Thursday (June 16) at 9 AM BST (1:30 PM IST). However, the final fixtures will be subject to change due to TV company's scheduling of the matches.
Substitution Rules in Premier League 2022/23
In the 2022-23 season, clubs in the Premier League, will be allowed to make five rather than three substitutions. The substitutions can be made in three stoppages during game time, and additionally at half time, like rest of the top six European leagues.