Premier League analysis: Manchester City extend winning run

Chennai, February 22: Manchester City extended their record winning run as they marched to an 25th successive win in all competitions, 13th consecutive in the Premier League when they defeated Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, thanks to a goal from Raheem Sterling just 77sec into the game.
The victory now puts the Cityzens 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League 2020-21 table.
The win was also a club record equalling 11th successive away victory in all competitions.
Speaking after the game, Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola admitted that he was surprised by his team's winning run. "The record will be broken one day, we'll lose games. I'm surprised and impressed when everyone is suffering in this world, what's happening today, everyone is dropping points, and we were consistent for the last two months.
We can't forget that we won at Anfield, against Tottenham, at Goodison Park and here: incredibly tough games in this period. That’s why I’m more than pleased to win just 1-0. People talk and talk about the records but to do this you've to win this type of game many, many, many times," he said in the post match conference.
Premier League data dive: City successful at Arsenal again
The game saw Guardiola's side at their very best, a team running rings around their opponents, the rest of the Premier League and very often each other.
Here, it was Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal who blew and puffed and chased all evening, at times even threatening to earn an unlikely point.
Arsenal 0-1 Manchester City: Sterling strikes early as Premier League leaders march on
But even in their slackest moments City always seemed to have that extra gear in them, additional reserves that they would only use if they had to. Guardiola was intelligent to start with no proper striker, opting for the versatile Bernardo Silva at false 9 instead.
Once more, Joao Cancelo showed what a dynamic and brilliant playmaking force he has become in Kevin de Bruyne's absence, all the more impressive for the fact that De Bruyne was back on the pitch.
Cancelo's switch from right back to central midfield has given City that extra strength in midfield as Gundogan made runs forward time and time again, threatening the Arsenal defence.
City next face Borussia Monchengladbach at the Puskas Arena in Hungary in the Champions League Round-of-16 tie while Arsenal take on Benfica in the return leg of their Europa League fixture.