Premier League: Arsenal announce massive loss in 2021-22 season

Arsenal have released the account reports for the 2021-22 season. The Gunners have stated they had a £45.5 million loss in the financial year of 2021-22, mainly due to the team's failure of participating in any European competitions.
Arsenal suffered a 107 million pound loss in the 2020-21 financial year and it seems there is a significant improvement in that regard. But these are consecutive losses for the Gunners for the past few financial years.
"The 2021/22 season was the first for 25 years in which the men's first-team had failed to qualify for UEFA European competition. The loss of the revenue associated with UEFA football was the principal contributory factor in terms of the overall result for the year," an official statement from Arsenal read.
They also said that the return of fans to the ground following the pandemic was a welcome change as it cost an 85 million pounds loss in 2020-21 season.
The football revenue for the year was £369.1 million (2021 - £327.6 million). The return of supporters across 23 home fixtures (19 Premier League and 4 EFL Cup) meant matchday revenue was £79.4 million compared to just £3.8 million in the previous year. The average attendance at the Emirates Stadium across all competitions was 59,568. In 2020-21, only the final match of the season had spectators in it.
Arsenal paid £125.8 million for transfers that included Ben White, Martin Odegaard, Aaron Ramsdale, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares. The wage bill also reduced by £32 million despite signing all the players, and a massive contribution to that was Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's departure. It was 244 million pounds in 2020-21, which went down to 212.3 million pounds in 2021-22.
Across the clubs in England, Manchester United suffered a £115.5 million loss while Manchester City had a £41.7 million profit in the previous financial year.
Arsenal's fortunes in terms of the financial are about to change. With the team competing in the Europa League this term, they are supposed to get a boost from both TV deals and other commercials. Also the ability to continue the fantastic start to their current campaign will be pivotal in their financial outcome for this year.