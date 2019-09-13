The big Friday Premier League quiz

London, September 14: Tired of your mates recycling the same old football trivia questions from years gone by?
Bring them bang up to date and get them guessing with our Opta-powered Premier League quiz.
All the answers are at the bottom of the page, so you can claim the high ground when it comes to statistical knowledge!
1. Daniel James has scored in his first two Premier League appearances for Manchester United at Old Trafford. Who is the only Red Devils player, past or present, to have done so in their first three home games in the competition?
What a result! Special moment for me and my family to score on my Premier League debut at Old Trafford! No better feeling. pic.twitter.com/BQq8c6wiPF— Daniel James (@Daniel_James_97) August 11, 2019
2. Which club have given more minutes to Englishmen (2,712) than any other in the Premier League this season?
7 - Sergio Aguero has scored with each of his last seven shots on target in the Premier League for Manchester City. Clinical. pic.twitter.com/A9pFcWUPbA— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 31, 2019
3. Which Premier League player has had the most shots without hitting the target (13) in the competition so far this season?
4. Harry Kane moved joint-fourth for Premier League goals in London derbies with his 28th last time out against Arsenal. Thierry Henry leads the way with 43, while Frank Lampard is tied for second. Who is level with Lampard on 32?
5. Only one Premier League side are yet to take the lead in the competition this season. Who are they?
Answers:
1. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 2. Burnley 3. James Maddison 4. Teddy Sheringham 5. Wolves