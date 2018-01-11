Premier League clubs on alert as Chelsea open to loan Charly Musonda

Bengaluru, January 11: Chelsea are open to let their academy youngster Charly Musonda leave in the January transfer window but only on a loan deal and solely to a Premier League club where his development will progress, according to reports.
Musonda arrived to Chelsea from Anderlecht in 2012 as a teenager along with his brothers however since then has spent his most of the time out on loan.
But this season Conte decided to keep the player in his squad and not sending him out on loan again, however, the 21-year-old till now has struggled for game time and has only made two starts for the London side, both in the Carabao Cup wins against Nottingham Forest and Everton, where he also scored against the former side.
After Chelsea signed Ross Barkley for £15 million last week, it now has appeared that the youngster will be below in the pecking order for selection and the Chelsea board, who has high hopes in their academy player do not want to restrict the progress of the player and thus have decided to loan the player.
According to reports, they have made it clear that the player will only be allowed on loan to an English side as it will help the player get accustomed with the English game.
This has reportedly sparked interest from a host of Premier League clubs and clubs like Bournemouth, Watford, Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion are all thought to have been alerted to Musonda’s availability.
Among all these, relegation-threatened Bournemouth are believed to be ahead in the race to sign the player but nothing concrete has come out yet til now.
On the other hand, the Chelsea board could also send their £40million striker Michy Batshuayi on loan who wants regular first-team football to make Belgium's World Cup squad and as per reports, La Liga side Sevilla have shown interest in him.
Batshuayi has been at the club for nearly two years and is yet to establish himself as a first team regular. He has made 19 appearances in all competitions this seasons but mostly as a sub and has only played 270 minutes of Premier league football till now, scoring just twice.